Trane Technologies (TT) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Trane Technologies plc TT will report its third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 2, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missing once, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for Trane’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.16 billion, indicating 11.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from increased customer demand in the Americas, and Europe, Middle East and Africa segments.

The consensus mark for TT's EPS in the to-be-reported quarter stands at $2.12 per share, indicating 17.8% year-over-year growth. The bottom line is likely to have benefited from operating strength.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Trane this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Trane has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.

