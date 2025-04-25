Trane Technologies (TT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Trane Technologies (TT) closed the most recent trading day at $347.97, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.26%.

Shares of the manufacturer have depreciated by 1.03% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 6.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of Trane Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.19, marking a 12.89% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.46 billion, indicating a 5.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.66 per share and a revenue of $21.16 billion, indicating changes of +12.83% and +6.64%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Trane Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.18% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Trane Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Trane Technologies is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.1. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.1.

Investors should also note that TT has a PEG ratio of 2.39 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

