Trane Technologies (TT) Stock Moves 1.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Trane Technologies (TT) closed at $424.20, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.

Shares of the manufacturer have appreciated by 2.63% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 0.43%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Trane Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 30, 2025. On that day, Trane Technologies is projected to report earnings of $3.8 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.76%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.76 billion, reflecting a 5.89% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

TT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.99 per share and revenue of $21.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.78% and +7.79%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trane Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.39% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Trane Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Trane Technologies is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.21. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.82 of its industry.

Meanwhile, TT's PEG ratio is currently 2.6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

