Trane Technologies (TT) Stock Moves -1.3%: What You Should Know

Trane Technologies (TT) closed the most recent trading day at $338.33, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the manufacturer had gained 1.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 6.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Trane Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.19, marking a 12.89% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.46 billion, up 5.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.80 per share and revenue of $21.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.08% and +7.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trane Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Trane Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Trane Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.63. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.63 of its industry.

We can also see that TT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. TT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

