Trane Technologies (TT) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Trane Technologies (TT) closed at $442.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

The stock of manufacturer has risen by 6.58% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 8.47% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

The upcoming earnings release of Trane Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 30, 2025. On that day, Trane Technologies is projected to report earnings of $3.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.94%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.76 billion, indicating a 8.56% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.92 per share and a revenue of $21.57 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.15% and +8.71%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Trane Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.29% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Trane Technologies presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Trane Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 31.

Investors should also note that TT has a PEG ratio of 2.91 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

