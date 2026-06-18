Trane Technologies (TT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Trane Technologies (TT) closed at $483.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.3% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.09% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the manufacturer had gained 4.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Trane Technologies in its upcoming release. On that day, Trane Technologies is projected to report earnings of $4.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.05%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.16 billion, reflecting a 7.22% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.83 per share and revenue of $23.25 billion, indicating changes of +13.55% and +9.05%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Trane Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.16% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Trane Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Trane Technologies is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 31.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.73, which means Trane Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that TT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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