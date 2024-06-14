Trane Technologies (TT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Trane Technologies (TT) ending at $329.64, denoting a -1.18% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

The manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 2.73% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.56% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Trane Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.06, marking a 14.18% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.1 billion, reflecting an 8.49% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

TT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.46 per share and revenue of $19.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.71% and +8.26%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Trane Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.21% decrease. Trane Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Trane Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.89 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.84 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that TT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.54 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

