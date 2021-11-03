Trane Technologies (TT) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Up Y/Y

Trane Technologies plc TT reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results.

Adjusted EPS of $1.8 misses the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2% but increased 5% year over year. Revenues of $3.7 billion lagged the consensus mark by 2% but increased 6% year over year on a reported basis and 4% organically. Bookings were up 22% year over year on a reported basis and 20% organically, to $4.3 billion.

The company’s shares have gained 33.4% over the past year against 10.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Trane Technologies plc Price and EPS Surprise

Trane Technologies plc price-eps-surprise | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Revenues and Bookings Up in all Segments

The Americas segment’s revenues of $2.9 billion increased 6% year over year on a reported basis and 4% on an organic basis. Bookings increased 22% on a reported basis and 20% organically, to $3.3 billion.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segment’s revenues came in at $495 million, up 11% year over year on a reported basis and 8% organically. Bookings were up 29% on a reported basis and 25% organically, to $574.4 million.

Revenues from the Asia Pacific segment were up 3% year over year on a reported basis and 1% on an organic basis, to $314.5 million. Bookings of $372.1 million increased 14% on a reported basis and 11% organically.

Strong Margin Performance

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $670 million, up 2% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 70 basis points (bps) to 18%. Adjusted operating income of $598 million increased 2% year over year with adjusted operating margin declining 60 bps to 16.1%.

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Trane ended the quarter with cash balance of $2.7 billion compared with $2.9 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Debt balance was $4.8 billion compared with $5 billion in the previous quarter.

The company generated $1.2 billion of cash from operating activities while capital expenditures were $81 million. Free cash flow was $1.1 billion.

2021 Guidance

Trane expects revenues to increase 13.5% on a reported basis and 11% on an organic basis. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $6.05, up 36% year over year but below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.07.

Trane currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% but declined 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6% and improved 14.5% year over year.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings per share of $2.17 beating the consensus mark by 1.9% and improving 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 21.7% year over year.

Omnicom OMC reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share that beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billionsurpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.

