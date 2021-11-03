Trane Technologies (TT) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Up Y/Y
Trane Technologies plc TT reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results.
Adjusted EPS of $1.8 misses the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2% but increased 5% year over year. Revenues of $3.7 billion lagged the consensus mark by 2% but increased 6% year over year on a reported basis and 4% organically. Bookings were up 22% year over year on a reported basis and 20% organically, to $4.3 billion.
The company’s shares have gained 33.4% over the past year against 10.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Trane Technologies plc Price and EPS Surprise
Trane Technologies plc price-eps-surprise | Trane Technologies plc Quote
Revenues and Bookings Up in all Segments
The Americas segment’s revenues of $2.9 billion increased 6% year over year on a reported basis and 4% on an organic basis. Bookings increased 22% on a reported basis and 20% organically, to $3.3 billion.
Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segment’s revenues came in at $495 million, up 11% year over year on a reported basis and 8% organically. Bookings were up 29% on a reported basis and 25% organically, to $574.4 million.
Revenues from the Asia Pacific segment were up 3% year over year on a reported basis and 1% on an organic basis, to $314.5 million. Bookings of $372.1 million increased 14% on a reported basis and 11% organically.
Strong Margin Performance
Adjusted EBITDA came in at $670 million, up 2% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 70 basis points (bps) to 18%. Adjusted operating income of $598 million increased 2% year over year with adjusted operating margin declining 60 bps to 16.1%.
Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures
Trane ended the quarter with cash balance of $2.7 billion compared with $2.9 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Debt balance was $4.8 billion compared with $5 billion in the previous quarter.
The company generated $1.2 billion of cash from operating activities while capital expenditures were $81 million. Free cash flow was $1.1 billion.
2021 Guidance
Trane expects revenues to increase 13.5% on a reported basis and 11% on an organic basis. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $6.05, up 36% year over year but below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.07.
Trane currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% but declined 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6% and improved 14.5% year over year.
IQVIA Holdings IQV reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings per share of $2.17 beating the consensus mark by 1.9% and improving 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 21.7% year over year.
Omnicom OMC reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share that beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billionsurpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Click to get this free report
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Trane Technologies plc (TT): Free Stock Analysis Report
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.