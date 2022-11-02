Trane Technologies (TT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Trane Technologies plc TT reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted EPS of $2.27 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1% and increased 26.1% year over year. Revenues of $4.4 billion beat the consensus mark by 5.1% and increased 18% year over year on a reported basis and 19% organically.

Strong results in the quarter were driven by robust demand. Bookings were up 6% year over year on a reported basis and 8% organically, to $4.5 billion.

Trane’s shares have declined 12.7% over the past year compared with the 65.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Revenues and Bookings

The Americas segment’s revenues of $3.5 billion increased 20% year over year on a reported basis and 19% on an organic basis. Bookings increased 11% on a reported basis as well as organically, to $3.7 billion.

Europe, Middle East and Africa segment’s revenues came in at $513.1 million, up 4% year over year on a reported basis and 18% organically. Bookings were down 21% year over year on a reported basis and 10% organically, at 453.6 million.

Revenues from the Asia Pacific segment were up 20% year over year on a reported basis and 28% on an organic basis, to $377.4 million. Bookings of $358.8 million decreased 4% on a reported basis but increased 3% organically.

Margin Performance

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $809 million, up 21% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 50 basis points (bps) to 18.5%. Adjusted operating income of $729 million increased 22% year over year, with the adjusted operating margin improving 60 bps to 16.7%.

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Trane ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.1 billion, flat with the previous quarter. Debt balance was $4.8 billion, flat with the previous quarter’s tally.

The company generated $515 million of cash from operating activities and a free cash flow of $504 million in the quarter.

Raised 2022 Guidance

Trane expects revenues to increase 11-12% on a reported basis and 13-14% on an organic basis compared with the prior expectation of an 11% increase on a reported basis and 12% on an organic basis.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $7.15 and $7.2 compared with the previously expected range of $7.05-$7.15. The updated guided range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.08.

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both its earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

EFX’s adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.24 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 1.8% year over year.

Omnicom OMC also reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results.

OMC’s earnings of $1.77 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.9% and increased 7.3% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3% and increased slightly year over year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies IPG reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been constant on a year-over-year basis.

IPG’s net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.3% but declined 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.64 billion increased 3.8% year over year.

