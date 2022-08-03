Trane Technologies (TT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Trane Technologies plc TT reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted EPS of $2.16 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9% and increased 12.5% year over year. Revenues of $4.2 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.2% and increased 9.4% year over year on a reported basis and 11% organically.

Strong results in the quarter were driven by robust demand. Bookings were up 5% year over year on a reported basis and 6% organically, to $4.3 billion.

Trane’s shares have declined 29.7% over the past year compared with the 39.1% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Revenues and Bookings

The Americas segment’s revenues of $3.4 billion increased 14% year over year on a reported basis and 13% on an organic basis. Bookings increased 11% on a reported basis and 10% organically, to $3.7 billion.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segment’s revenues came in at $521.6 million, flat year over year on a reported basis but up 11% organically. Bookings were down 22% year over year on a reported basis and 12% organically at 493.6 million.

Revenues from the Asia Pacific segment were down 16% year over year on a reported basis and 12% on an organic basis, to $282.5 million. Bookings of $437.4 million increased 11% on a reported basis and 16% organically.

Margin Performance

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $786 million, up 8% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 40 basis points (bps) to 18.7%. Adjusted operating income of $707 million increased 8% year over year with adjusted operating margin declining 20 bps to 16.9%.

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Trane ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.1 billion compared with $1.3 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Debt balance was $4.8 billion, flat with the previous quarter’s tally.

The company generated $418 million of cash from operating activities and a free cash flow of $387 million through Jun 30, 2022.

Raised 2022 Guidance

Trane expects revenues to increase 11% on a reported basis and 12% on an organic basis compared with the prior expectation of a 9% increase on a reported basis and 10% on an organic basis.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $7.05 and $7.15 compared with the previously expected range of $6.95-$7.15. The updated guided range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.02.

