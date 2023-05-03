Trane Technologies (TT) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Trane Technologies plc TT reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

Adjusted EPS of $1.41 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6% and our estimate by 7.6%. The bottom line increased 25.9% year over year.

Revenues of $3.7 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.8% and our estimate by 1.1%. The top line increased 9.3% year over year on a reported basis and 9% organically. Bookings were down 1% year over year on a reported basis as well as organically.

Trane’s shares have gained 28.8% over the past year against the 28% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Revenues and Bookings

The Americas segment’s revenues of $2.9 billion increased 9% year over year on a reported basis and 8% organically. Bookings were down 4% on a reported basis as well as organically, at $3.3 billion.

Europe, Middle East and Africa segment’s revenues came in at $510.5 million, up 16% year over year on a reported basis and 15% organically. Bookings were up 10% year over year on a reported basis as well as organically, at $591.7 million.

Revenues from the Asia Pacific segment were up 5% year over year on a reported basis and 8% on an organic basis, to $294.3 million. Bookings of $390.1 million increased 11% on a reported basis and 13% organically.

Margin Performance

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $542 million, up 17% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 100 basis points (bps) to 14.8%. Adjusted operating income of $472 million increased 23% year over year, with the adjusted operating margin improving 140 bps to 12.9%.

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Trane ended the quarter with a cash balance of $693 million compared with $1.2 billion in the previous quarter. The debt balance was $4.8 billion, flat with the previous quarter’s tally. It generated $17 million of cash from operating activities and a free cash outflow of $52 million in the quarter.

Trane Technologies plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Raised 2023 Guidance

The company currently expects revenues to increase 9-10% on a reported basis compared with the previous expectation of a 7-9% increase. It now expects revenue growth to be 7-8% on an organic basis compared with the prior expectation of 6-8% growth.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $8.3 and $8.5 compared with the previous anticipation of $8.2 to $8.5. The midpoint ($8.4) of the revised guided range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.33.

Trane currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

