Trane Technologies (TT) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Trane Technologies plc TT reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2024 results.

Adjusted EPS of $1.94 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.3% and increased 37.6% year over year.

Revenues of $4.2 billion beat the consensus mark by 5.7% and increased 15% year over year on a reported basis and 14% organically. Bookings were up 18% year over year on a reported basis and 17% organically.

Trane Technologies plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Revenues and Bookings

The Americas segment’s revenues of $3.3 billion were higher than our estimate of $3.1 billion and increased 17% year over year on a reported basis and 15% organically. Bookings were up 21% on a reported basis and 20% organically, at $4 billion.

Europe, Middle East and Africa segment’s revenues came in at $553.4 million, up 8% year over year on a reported basis and 4% organically, missing our estimate of $603.6 million. Bookings were up 12% year over year on a reported basis and 7% organically, at $660.2 million.

Revenues from the Asia Pacific segment were up 11% year over year on a reported basis and 16% on an organic basis, to $327.3 million, beating our estimate of $314 million. Bookings of $396.9 million increased 2% on a reported basis and 6% organically.

Operating Margin Performance

Adjusted operating income came in at $640 million, up 36% year over year. Adjusted operating margin improved 230 basis points to 15.2%.

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Trane ended the quarter with a cash balance of $850 million compared with $1.1 billion in the previous quarter. The debt balance was $4.9 billion compared with $4.8 billion in the previous quarter. It generated $254 million of cash from operating activities and free cash of $175 million in the quarter.

2024 Guidance

The company raised its 2024 guidance. It currently expects revenues to increase 8% to 9% on a reported as well as organic basis. The previous expectation was 7% to 8% growth on a reported basis and 6% to 7% growth on an organic basis.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $10.30 and $10.40 up from $10 to $10.3 expected previously. The revised guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.20.

Trane currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots of Some Business Service Stocks

Omnicom OMC reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $1.67 per share beat the consensus estimate by 9.9% and increased 7.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 5.4% year over year.

Equifax EFX reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.5 per share, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

ManpowerGroup MAN reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 4.4% but declined 41.6% year over year. Revenues of $4.4 billion lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% and fell 7% year over year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.