Trane Technologies (TT) Price Target Increased by 6.78% to 309.08

The average one-year price target for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) has been revised to 309.08 / share. This is an increase of 6.78% from the prior estimate of 289.46 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 273.01 to a high of 372.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.55% from the latest reported closing price of 295.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trane Technologies. This is an increase of 156 owner(s) or 7.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT is 0.36%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 221,935K shares. The put/call ratio of TT is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,313K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,086K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 6.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,143K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,110K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 7.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,579K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,488K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,081K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,963K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,960K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,316K shares, representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Trane Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through its strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and its portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, company brings efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.