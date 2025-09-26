Trane Technologies (TT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Trane Technologies (TT) ended the recent trading session at $415.23, demonstrating a +2.17% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.44%.

The manufacturer's shares have seen a decrease of 4.26% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 2.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.72%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Trane Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.82, showcasing a 13.35% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.8 billion, indicating a 6.61% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.01 per share and a revenue of $21.46 billion, signifying shifts of +15.95% and +8.2%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Trane Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. Trane Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Trane Technologies is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 31.24. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.9 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that TT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.82.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

