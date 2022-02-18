Trane Technologies' (TT) Growth Initiatives Impress, Debt Ails

Trane Technologies plc TT puts consistent efforts in increasing its revenue stream and operating efficiency, besides rewarding its shareholders.

The company recently reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.36 that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8% and increased 32% year over year. Revenues of $3.6 billion topped the consensus mark by 1.1% but increased 12% year over year.

TT’s shares have declined 22% over the past six months compared with 36% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Trane Technologies plc Price

Trane Technologies plc price | Trane Technologies plc Quote

How is Trane Technologies Doing?

Trane Technologies continues to pursue its broader growth objectives by focusing on steps to increase its revenue stream from parts, services, controls, used equipment and rentals. Also, the company remains focused on improving the quality of its products and services, along with its operating efficiencies, so as to achieve sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow.

Trane Technologies remains focused on improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and investments. With an aim of lowering its cost structure, the company targets $300 million in annualized savings by 2023.

Trane Technologies puts consistent efforts to reward its shareholders. During 2021, the company repurchased shares for $1.1 billion and paid out dividends totaling $561.8 million. It repurchased shares for $250 million and $750.1 million, and paid out dividends totaling $507.3 million and $15.8 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Such moves indicate Trane’s commitment toward boosting shareholders’ value and underline its confidence in its business.

Trane Technologies has more long-term debt outstanding than cash. Cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of fourth-quarter 2021 was $2.2 billion compared with the long-term debt level of $4.5 billion.

Trane Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

