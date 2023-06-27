Trane Technologies (TT) Gains 12% in a Month: Here's How

Trane Technologiesplc’s TT stock has had an impressive run over the past month. TT shares have appreciated 11.9%, outperforming the 4.6% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Let’s delve into the factors that have contributed to the company’s outperformance.

Consecutive Earnings & Revenues Beat

Trane Technologies reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the past four quarters. The top line benefited from a strong demand situation, especially in commercial HVAC globally. The bottom line was aided by strong positive price realization, volume growth and productivity.

Trane Technologies plc Price

Trane Technologies plc price | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Raised 2023 Guidance

The company expects revenues to increase 9-10% on a reported basis and 7-8% on an organic basis compared with the prior expectation of a 7-9% increase on a reported basis and 6-8% on an organic basis.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $8.3 and $8.5 compared with the previously expected range of $8.2-$8.5.

Consistent Dividend Payer

Trane Technologies has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, the company repurchased shares worth $1.2 billion, $1.1 billion, $250 million and $750.1 million, respectively.

It paid $620 million, $561.1 million, $507.3 million and $510.1 million in dividends in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Such moves indicate its commitment to boosting shareholders’ value, underlining its confidence in its business.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Trane Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can also consider the following top-ranked stocks:

Maximus MMS: MMS carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present and has a VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 9.6%.

Green Dot GDOT: GDOT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 37.3%.

