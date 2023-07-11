Trane Technologies (TT) Gains 11% in 3 Months: Here's How

Trane Technologiesplc’s TT stock has had an impressive run over the past month.

TT shares have appreciated 10.7%, outperforming the 7.9% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Trane Technologies plc Price

Trane Technologies plc price | Trane Technologies plc Quote

What’s Driving the Stock

Trane Technologies has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, the company repurchased shares worth $1.2 billion, $1.1 billion, $250 million and $750.1 million, respectively.

It paid $620 million, $561.1 million, $507.3 million and $510.1 million in dividends in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Such moves indicate Trane Technologies’ commitment to boosting shareholders’ value, underlining its confidence in its business.

The company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the past four quarters. The top line benefited from a strong demand situation, especially in commercial HVAC globally. The bottom line was aided by strong positive price realization, volume growth and productivity.

The company expects revenues to increase 9-10% on a reported basis and 7-8% on an organic basis compared with the prior expectation of a 7-9% increase on a reported basis and 6-8% on an organic basis. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $8.3 and $8.5 compared with the previously expected range of $8.2-$8.5.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Trane Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can also consider the following top-ranked stocks:

IBEX Limited IBEX: IBEX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.5%.

Maximus MMS: MMS also sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of B.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 9.6%.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IBEX Limited (IBEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.