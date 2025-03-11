Trane Technologies (TT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Trane Technologies (TT) ending at $333.96, denoting a -1.3% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the manufacturer had lost 6.13% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 8.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Trane Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.19, marking a 12.89% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.46 billion, up 5.7% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.81 per share and a revenue of $21.31 billion, signifying shifts of +14.17% and +7.42%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Trane Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.15% downward. Trane Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Trane Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.42. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.42.

It's also important to note that TT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.31. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 150, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

