Trane Technologies (TT) Banking on Growth Initiatives, Debt Ails

Trane Technologies plc’s TT shares have gained 31.5% over the past year against 16.1% decline of the industry it belongs to.

The company recently reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.8 that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2% but increased 5% year over year. Revenues of $3.7 billion lagged the consensus mark by 2% but increased 6% year over year.

Trane Technologies plc Price

Trane Technologies plc price | Trane Technologies plc Quote

How is Trane Technologies Doing?

Trane Technologies continues to pursue its broader growth objectives through focusing on steps to increase its revenue stream from parts, services, controls, used equipment and rentals. Also, the company remains focused on improving the quality of its products and services, along with its operating efficiencies, so as to achieve sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow.

Trane Technologies remains focused on improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and investments. With a view to lower its cost structure, the company targets $100 million in annualized cost savings for 2021 and $300 million annualized savings by 2023.

Trane Technologies puts consistent efforts to reward its shareholders. During 2020, the company repurchased shares for $250 million and paid out dividends totaling $507.3 million. It repurchased shares for $750.1 million and $900.2 million, and paid out dividends totaling $15.8 and $41.4 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Such moves indicate Trane’s commitment toward boosting shareholders’ value and underlining its confidence in its business.

Trane Technologies’ cash and cash equivalent of $2.7 billion at the end of third-quarter 2021 was well below the long-term debt level of $4.5 billion. This indicates that the company does not have enough cash to meet this debt burden. However, the cash level can meet the short-term debt of $350 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Trane Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services sector are Avis Budget CAR, Automatic Data Processing ADP and FactSet Research Systems FDS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of around 395.6% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 624.4% so far this year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 27.5%.

Automatic Data Processing has an expected earnings growth rate of around 12.3% for the current fiscal year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.

Automatic Data Processing’s shares have surged 29.7% so far this year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 12%.

FactSet Research Systems has an expected earnings growth rate of around 9% for the current fiscal year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.4%, on average.

FactSet Research Systems’ shares have surged 37.4% so far this year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 8.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.