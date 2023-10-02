News & Insights

Markets
TT

Trane Technologies To Acquire Nuvolo - Quick Facts

October 02, 2023 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Trane Technologies (TT) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Nuvolo, a global provider of cloud-based connected workplace and enterprise asset management products and solutions. Nuvolo CEO Tom Stanford will join Trane Technologies in a leadership role and will continue to lead the Nuvolo business.

Nuvolo is headquartered in Wellesley, MA, with a global workforce located throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Nuvolo provides a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work across the business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.