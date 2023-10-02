Trane Technologies To Acquire Nuvolo - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Trane Technologies (TT) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Nuvolo, a global provider of cloud-based connected workplace and enterprise asset management products and solutions. Nuvolo CEO Tom Stanford will join Trane Technologies in a leadership role and will continue to lead the Nuvolo business.

Nuvolo is headquartered in Wellesley, MA, with a global workforce located throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Nuvolo provides a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work across the business.

