Trane Technologies Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Trane Technologies plc TT reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results.

Adjusted EPS of $2.45 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.4% and increased 26.3% year over year.

Revenues of $4.7 billion beat the consensus mark by 5.1% and rose 11.2% year over year on a reported basis and organically. Bookings were up 4% year over year on a reported basis and organically.

Trane Technologies plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote

TT’s Revenues and Bookings

The Americas segment’s revenues of $3.8 billion were higher than our estimate of $3.6 billion, and increased 14% year over year on a reported basis and 13% organically. Bookings were up 5% on a reported basis and organically to $4.2 billion.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa segment’s revenues came in at $573.5 million, up 4% year over year on a reported basis and 6% organically, beating our estimate of $544.4 million. Bookings were up 9% year over year on a reported basis and 13% organically to $720.7 million.

Revenues from the Asia Pacific segment were down 4% year over year on a reported basis and down 3% organically to $314.3 million, beating our estimate of $310.5 million. Bookings were down 14% year over year on a reported basis and 13% organically to $341 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures of TT

Trane ended the quarter with a cash balance of $861 million compared with $850 million in the previous year’s first quarter. The debt balance was $4.7 billion compared with $4.8 billion in the March-end quarter of 2024. The company generated $346 million of cash from operating activities and free cash of $230 million in the quarter.

TT’s 2025 Guidance

For 2025, TT expects revenue growth of 7.5-8.5% and organic revenue growth of approximately 7-8% compared with full-year 2024.

Adjusted EPS for full-year 2025 is expected to be between $12.70 and $12.90. The guidance is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.66 per share.

Trane currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and gained 13.8% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but rose 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% but decreased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and declined 20% year over year. Total revenues of $2.3 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.