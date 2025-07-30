Trane Technologies Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Trane Technologies plc TT reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

Adjusted EPS of $3.88 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2% and increased 17.6% year over year.

Revenues of $5.75 billion marginally missed the consensus mark by 0.3% but rose 8.3% year over year on a reported basis and organically. Bookings were up 5% year over year on a reported basis and 4% year over year organically.

TT’s Revenues and Bookings

The Americas segment’s revenues of $4.7 billion missed our estimate of $4.76 billion but increased 9% year over year on a reported basis and organically. Bookings were up 8% on a reported basis and 7% organically to $4.54 billion.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa segment’s revenues came in at $707.9 million, up 10% year over year on a reported basis and 3% organically, beating our estimate of $641.2 million. Bookings were up 5% year over year on a reported basis and decreased 2% organically to $669.4 million.

Revenues from the Asia Pacific segment were down 7% year over year on a reported basis and 8% organically to $346.2 million, beating our estimate of $333.3 million. Bookings declined 16% year over year on a reported basis and 17% organically to $377.7 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures of TT

Trane ended the quarter with a cash balance of $774.2 million compared with $1.6 billion in the December-end quarter of 2024. The debt balance was $3.9 billion compared with $4.3 billion in the December-end quarter of 2024. The company generated $1.04 billion of cash from operating activities and free cash of $841 million in the quarter.

TT’s 2025 Guidance

For 2025, TT expects revenue growth of approximately 9% and organic revenue growth of approximately 8% compared with full-year 2024.

Adjusted EPS for full-year 2025 is expected to be approximately $13.05. The guidance is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.92.

Trane currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

