Trane Technologies to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Trane Technologies plc TT is set to report its third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 30, 2024, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.1%.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for TT’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $5.31 billion, indicating 8.8% growth from the year-ago figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from improved customer demand in the Americasand Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segments.

We expect Americas’ revenues to jump 9% from the year-ago actual figure to $4.24 billion. Our prediction for revenues from EMEA stands at $669.1 million, indicating 8.2% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for TT's EPS in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.23 per share, suggesting 15.8% year-over-year growth. The bottom line is likely to have gained from operating strength.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model predicts a likely earnings beat for Trane Technologiesthis season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Trane Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +1.17% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Gartner IT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.5 per share, suggesting a 4.3% decrease from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 17.4%.

IT has an Earnings ESP of +10.44% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 5. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MoneyLion ML: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $134.3 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 21.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 10 cents per share, implying more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the average surprise being 772.5%.

ML has an Earnings ESP of +20.97% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.

