Trane Technologies plc - (TT) Price Target Increased by 7.96% to 217.45

The average one-year price target for Trane Technologies plc - (NYSE:TT) has been revised to 217.45 / share. This is an increase of 7.96% from the prior estimate of 201.42 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 188.87 to a high of 257.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.59% from the latest reported closing price of 205.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1872 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trane Technologies plc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 217,718K shares. The put/call ratio of TT is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,205K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,953K shares, representing a decrease of 10.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 566.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,106K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,094K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 3.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,430K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,345K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 4.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,867K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,766K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,373K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,628K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Trane Technologies Background Information

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through its strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and its portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, company brings efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation.

