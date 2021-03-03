Trane Technologies plc (TT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Trane Technologies plc (TT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.32% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TT was $158.16, representing a -1.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $161 and a 125.94% increase over the 52 week low of $70.

TT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Magna International, Inc. (MGA). TT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports TT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.34%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

Global X Funds (PAVE)

First Trust Long/Short Equity (FTLS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAVE with an increase of 33.51% over the last 100 days. PKB has the highest percent weighting of TT at 4.73%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.