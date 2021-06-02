Trane Technologies plc (TT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Trane Technologies plc (TT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $187.54, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TT was $187.54, representing a -1.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $189.93 and a 122.81% increase over the 52 week low of $84.17.

TT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). TT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.61. Zacks Investment Research reports TT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.91%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM)

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF (IWS)

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 21.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TT at 5.23%.

