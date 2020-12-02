Trane Technologies plc (TT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Trane Technologies plc (TT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $145.7, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TT was $145.7, representing a -5.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.72 and a 108.14% increase over the 52 week low of $70.

TT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Magna International, Inc. (MGA). TT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.73. Zacks Investment Research reports TT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.95%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF (IWS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RGI with an increase of 30.61% over the last 100 days. PKB has the highest percent weighting of TT at 5.62%.

