Trane Technologies plc (TT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Trane Technologies plc (TT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $186.65, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TT was $186.65, representing a -9.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $207.06 and a 36.16% increase over the 52 week low of $137.08.

TT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). TT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.57. Zacks Investment Research reports TT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.63%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tt Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAVE with an increase of 5.1% over the last 100 days. PKB has the highest percent weighting of TT at 4.69%.

