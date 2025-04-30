Trane Technologies Plc Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Trane Technologies plc (TT) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $604.9 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $436.3 million, or $1.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Trane Technologies plc reported adjusted earnings of $554.1 million or $2.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $4.688 billion from $4.215 billion last year.

Trane Technologies plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $604.9 Mln. vs. $436.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.67 vs. $1.90 last year. -Revenue: $4.688 Bln vs. $4.215 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.70 to $12.90

