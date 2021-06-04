Markets
Trane Technologies Names Dave Regnery CEO, Mike Lamach Executive Chair, Effective July 1

(RTTNews) - Trane Technologies (TT), a climate innovator, announced Friday that Dave Regnery, current president and chief operating officer, has been named chief executive officer and will join the Board of Directors.

He succeeds Mike Lamach, who will serve as executive chair of the Board until his planned retirement from the company sometime in the first half of 2022. The changes are effective July 1.

The company noted that Regnery has been with Trane Technologies for his entire career, beginning in its financial leadership development program.

Lamach, who was named CEO in February 2010 and elected chair of the Board of Directors in June 2010, will become executive chair.

Separately, Trane Technologies announced that its Board has appointed Gary Forsee, retired chair and CEO of Sprint Nextel Corporation and former president of the University of Missouri System, as lead independent director, effective immediately.

