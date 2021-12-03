Trane Technologies Names CEO Dave Regnery Chair Of The Board

(RTTNews) - Trane Technologies (TT), an industrial manufacturing company, said on Friday that it appointed Chief Executive Dave Regnery as chair of the Board with effect from January 1, 20220.

The company also said Mike Lamach, who has been serving as executive chair, will retire on December 31.

Regnery was named as CEO on July 1. Throughout his long tenure with the company, he served in various financial and commercial leadership roles, and led several strategic business units around the world, including Commercial HVAC and Transport Refrigeration.

Regnery had also served as president and chief operating officer of Trane.

Lamach served as CEO and chair of the Board of Directors of Trane Technologies for 11 years and has served as executive chair since July 1.

