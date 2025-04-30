Trane Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $366.82, changing hands as high as $380.00 per share. Trane Technologies plc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TT's low point in its 52 week range is $298.15 per share, with $422 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $377.41. The TT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.