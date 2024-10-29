Traka Resources Unveils 2024 Governance Strategy

Traka Resources Limited (AU:TKL) has released an update.

Traka Resources Limited has released its 2024 Corporate Governance Statement, detailing the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The board emphasizes a cost-effective approach to management, with current governance duties handled by the full board rather than individual committees. This structure is set to evolve as the company’s activities expand.

For further insights into AU:TKL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.