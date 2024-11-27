News & Insights

Traka Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 27, 2024 — 11:49 pm EST

Traka Resources Limited (AU:TKL) has released an update.

Traka Resources Limited announced that all resolutions in their Annual General Meeting were passed with overwhelming shareholder support, highlighting strong investor confidence. The results indicate a robust backing for the company’s strategic initiatives, as seen by the high percentage of votes in favor. This news could be promising for investors looking at Traka Resources’ future growth prospects.

