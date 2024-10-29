News & Insights

Traka Resources Enhances Governance Transparency

Traka Resources Limited (AU:TKL) has released an update.

Traka Resources Limited has released its updated corporate governance statement, available on its website, affirming adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the financial year ending June 2024. This move aims to enhance transparency and accountability, potentially boosting investor confidence in the company’s governance practices.

