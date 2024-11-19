Trajan Group’s John Eales Acquires New Options

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd (AU:TRJ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd has announced changes in the director’s interest as John Eales has acquired 79,533 unlisted options while maintaining his existing shareholdings. The acquisition did not involve any cash consideration. This move reflects potential future strategies and interests within the company’s executive management.

For further insights into AU:TRJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.