Trajan Group Holdings: Director’s Interest Expands

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd (AU:TRJ) has released an update.

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd has announced a change in Director Tiffiny Lewin’s interest, with the acquisition of 53,022 unlisted options under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. This move, approved at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, brings her total holdings to 82,493 unlisted options, signaling a strategic alignment with the company’s future growth plans.

