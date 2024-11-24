Trajan Group Holdings Director Increases Shareholding

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd (AU:TRJ) has released an update.

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interests, with Stephen Tomisich acquiring an additional 45,000 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. The transaction, valued at $42,919.19, increases his indirect holdings to over 76.8 million shares, reflecting a strategic investment move within the company.

