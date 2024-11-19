Trajan Group Expands Employee Incentive Scheme with New Securities

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd (AU:TRJ) has released an update.

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd has announced the issuance of 238,599 unquoted securities under an employee incentive scheme, set to expire on various dates at different prices. This move is part of the company’s strategy to reward and retain its employees, which could influence its market standing and investor interest. By leveraging such incentives, Trajan aims to align employee performance with shareholder value.

