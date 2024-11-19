News & Insights

Trajan Group Boosts Director’s Options in Incentive Plan

November 19, 2024 — 11:29 pm EST

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd (AU:TRJ) has released an update.

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd has announced a change in Director Rohit Khanna’s interests, with an increase of 53,022 unlisted options under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. This change was approved at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting the company’s strategic initiatives to align leadership incentives with shareholder value.

