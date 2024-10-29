Trainline price target raised to 556 GBp from 530 GBp at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Gareth Davies raised the firm’s price target on Trainline (TNLIF) to 556 GBp from 530 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TNLIF:
- Trainline Executes Share Buyback, Cancelling Shares
- Trainline Shares Rally on Guidance Upgrade and Solid H1
- Trainline Boosts FY2025 Guidance Amid Strong Growth
- Trainline PLC Completes Share Buyback Program
- Trainline PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.