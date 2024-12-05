Trainline price target raised to 500 GBp from 438 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Marcus Diebel raised the firm’s price target on Trainline (TNLIF) to 500 GBp from 438 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
