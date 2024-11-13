News & Insights

Stocks

Trainline PLC Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Rights

November 13, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has witnessed a reduction in its voting rights holdings, with the Equity Trust (Jersey) Limited, as trustee of the Trainline Employee Benefit Trust, bringing its stake to below 3% from a previous position of over 3%. This change reflects a shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics and may interest investors monitoring company control and shareholder influence.

For further insights into GB:TRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNLIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.