Trainline PLC Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Rights

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.
Trainline PLC has witnessed a reduction in its voting rights holdings, with the Equity Trust (Jersey) Limited, as trustee of the Trainline Employee Benefit Trust, bringing its stake to below 3% from a previous position of over 3%. This change reflects a shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics and may interest investors monitoring company control and shareholder influence.
