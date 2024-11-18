Trainline PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has repurchased 62,786 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares, bought at an average price of 409.39 pence, will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 453,528,241. This move is expected to influence shareholder calculations and interest notifications under the company’s transparency rules.

