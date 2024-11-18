News & Insights

Stocks

Trainline PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

November 18, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Trainline PLC has repurchased 62,786 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares, bought at an average price of 409.39 pence, will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 453,528,241. This move is expected to influence shareholder calculations and interest notifications under the company’s transparency rules.

For further insights into GB:TRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNLIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.