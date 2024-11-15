News & Insights

Trainline PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

November 15, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has repurchased 63,240 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the highest price paid per share reaching 408.20 pence. The company has announced that these shares will be cancelled, leaving a total of 453,591,027 shares in circulation. This move is expected to influence the company’s stock dynamics by adjusting the share count, a crucial metric for investors tracking their stake in Trainline.

