Trainline PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

November 14, 2024 — 02:42 am EST

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has recently purchased 63,067 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the highest price per share reaching 411.40 pence. This move is part of a share buyback program, resulting in a remaining total of 453,654,267 shares in circulation. This strategic action may influence shareholder calculations and market dynamics.

