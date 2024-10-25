News & Insights

Stocks

Trainline PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 25, 2024 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has repurchased 64,452 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 335p to 340p per share. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to consolidate its share capital, leaving 454,201,272 shares remaining in circulation. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:TRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNLIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.