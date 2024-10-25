Trainline PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has repurchased 64,452 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 335p to 340p per share. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to consolidate its share capital, leaving 454,201,272 shares remaining in circulation. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

