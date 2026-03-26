Trainline (LSE:TRN) Price Target Decreased by 10.01% to 372.73

The average one-year price target for Trainline (LSE:TRN) has been revised to 372.73 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 10.01% from the prior estimate of 414.20 GBX dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 222.20 GBX to a high of 609.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.65% from the latest reported closing price of 211.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trainline. This is an decrease of 59 owner(s) or 92.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRN is 0.24%, an increase of 19.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 75.30% to 15,486K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 15,022K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,257K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 2.40% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 202K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 17.07% over the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 121K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 18.10% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Allocation Fund Class R holds 90K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares , representing a decrease of 432.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 83.84% over the last quarter.

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