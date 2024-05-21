Trainline Executives’ Shares Vest, Partial Sale Ensues

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has announced the vesting of Deferred Share Bonus Plan awards for executives Jody Ford and Peter Wood on May 20, 2024. Following the vesting, a portion of the shares was sold to cover tax and administrative costs. The transactions were conducted outside a trading venue and on the London Stock Exchange, respectively.

For further insights into GB:TRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.