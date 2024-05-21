News & Insights

Trainline Executives’ Shares Vest, Partial Sale Ensues

May 21, 2024 — 04:19 am EDT

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has announced the vesting of Deferred Share Bonus Plan awards for executives Jody Ford and Peter Wood on May 20, 2024. Following the vesting, a portion of the shares was sold to cover tax and administrative costs. The transactions were conducted outside a trading venue and on the London Stock Exchange, respectively.

