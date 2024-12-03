Trainline Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline has repurchased 164,062 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a share buyback program, with prices ranging between 404.00p and 410.40p per share. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, leaving Trainline with a total of 452,735,602 shares in circulation. This move is intended to manage the company’s capital structure effectively.

