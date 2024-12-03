News & Insights

Trainline Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital

December 03, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline has repurchased 164,062 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a share buyback program, with prices ranging between 404.00p and 410.40p per share. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, leaving Trainline with a total of 452,735,602 shares in circulation. This move is intended to manage the company’s capital structure effectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

